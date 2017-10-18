Androids Keep Dreaming Of Electric Sheep

Blade Runner 2049 asks more unanswerable questions

Very little current sci-fi is hopeful. As a species, we seem to be convinced that the world will continually get warmer, dirtier, and more violent.

Current generations believe that their lives will be harder than their parents and grandparents, that they will be in debt longer, that they will retire later, if at all, and that the gap between rich and poor will grow ever wider. It makes sense that our visions of the future would be decidedly dark.

To be fair, though, this line of thinking isn’t new. “Brave New World” was written in 1931. “1984” came in 1949. In fact, it’s harder to think of an example of positive futurism in fiction than negative. Some of this is by necessity. Stories require conflict and conflict is harder to find in a utopia. But maybe, those among us can see the writing on the wall.

There’s something dangerous lurking over the next hill. We can see the outline of the shadows but our light is too dim to pierce them, so we make up stories to explain the shapes behind the flickering. The longer we stare, the more uncomfortable we become.

1982’s Blade Runner, a loose adaptation of “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” by Philip K. Dick, is a classic tale exploring what it means to be human in a dingy, depressing world. The film was always more style of substance—the seams are showing in the storytelling and much of the action is without consequence. But it has a cult following for good reason.

Blade Runner has an elegantly crafted, fully-realized world with that feels lived in and realistic. It’s success in blending film noir with sci-fi has been influential across a variety of mediums and can be felt throughout the genre of sci-fi.

There are many that would find a remake (or a sequel) to be blasphemous. And yet, Hollywood rarely finds anything holy, especially not popular and recognizable properties, and thus Blade Runner 2049 should come as no surprise. What is a surprise, however, is just how good the film is. For once, a sequel proves itself as a necessary part of the original story.

In fact, the storytelling in Blade Runner 2049 surpasses the original by leaps and bounds. It helps that the world was so well established in the first film. Blade Runner 2049 builds on the original, taking some necessary leaps forward in terms of technology but retaining the seedy, run-down feel of a future built on the ruins of a lost society, driven by exploitation and advertising.

Set some thirty years after the events of the first film, Blade Runner 2049 follows another cop tasked with “retiring” rogue replicants that participated in a bloody off-world rebellion. Replicants are no longer illegal as they once were. Technology has advanced so that the newest versions of bio-engineered synthetic humans are more compliant and less likely to rebel.

The technology has advanced so much, in fact, that the newer models can serve as Blade Runners themselves. K (Ryan Gosling) is one such replicant. But after a routine retirement, K discovers something new: the skeleton of a former replicant that appears to have once been pregnant.

Billed as impossible, K is tasked with finding the child of this replicant and retiring it, because if a bio-engineered being can give birth, what makes it any different than a human?

The themes of the true meaning of humanity, of the cost of continual expansion, of exploitation, of paranoia, or corporate rule and class division, are all on display in the film. None of these things are overwrought or hammered at the audience. Instead, the film allows for these elements to simply exist in the background of a compelling detective story that keeps the audience guessing.

At nearly three hours, the running time for Blade Runner 2049 could be off putting for some audiences. The pacing is slow and deliberate, forcing the audience to take in the atmosphere and wonder about the conditions of this society.

We see the insanity of the masters, the ones that consider themselves gods, and wonder what has happened to the people. Are they complacent or complicit in their rule? How does a replicant interact with a human? Do they know the difference? Does it matter?

To the film’s credit, these questions are left open. In fact, most questions are left open. Blade Runner 2049 is a film that begs for multiple viewings and honest discussion. There aren’t too many of those in theaters now. Blade Runner 2049 is worthy of your consideration.