Armbar Bildungsroman

Exploring the life of a pro wrestling family

Professional wrestling is a strange sport, to say the least. Unlike most sports, where the athletes are competing against each other in a game of skill, and the person with the best performance comes out on top, professional wrestling is more of a dance for strong, capable athletes with a penchant for violence.

Everyone is more than aware that the action in the ring is scripted, the moves telegraphed, and the kicks and punches pulled. And yet, night after night, people around the world suspend their disbelief and watch giants throw each other into the ropes, cursing the heels and praising the babyfaces.

They become invested in the storylines, in the trajectory of their favorites, propelling the performers to stardom and success sometimes overnight. Wrestling stars are ninety percent charisma, which is why actors like John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are household names and crossover stars into the film industry, despite mostly playing louder versions of themselves.

It’s the type of sport that doesn’t really lend itself to the traditional narrative found is the sports genre. Most sports films show the unlikely beginnings, the rise, the montage, the culminating championship win, etc. But how can there be a satisfying conclusion when the winner of the championship is preordained? Wrestling fans know. They just ignore the parts that don’t make sense. It’s as Hollywood as it gets if you really think about it.

Fighting With My Family is a film about the rise of pro wrestling star Saraya-Jade Bevis (Florence Pugh), known in the wrestling world as Paige. Paige is from Norwich, England, the daughter of a pro wrestling couple with their own league known as the World Association of Wrestling.

It’s a league not unlike Chattanooga’s own Total Wrestling Entertainment out of Red Bank, something I didn’t even know existed until I discovered one of my students regularly worked the door at their matches. These leagues are mirrors of the WWE, just stripped down and homegrown, with their own characters and storylines. Every wrestler there hopes to find their way into the lights of RAW and WrestleMania.

Saraya’s was a family of wrestlers, started by Ricky Knight (Nick Frost), the patriarch who started wrestling after he got out of prison and decided to go straight, and Sweet Saraya Knight (Lena Headly), the matriarch who named her own daughter after her stage personality.

Paige began wrestling at 13 with her brother Zak (known as Zak Zodiac) and they quickly gained popularity among the local wrestling fans.

Eventually, Paige and Zak are invited to audition for WWE, where Paige wins a spot and Zak doesn’t. The film follows Paige as she moves to Florida to pursue her dream, as well as Zak as he stays in Norwich and tries to maintain his life after losing his.

As far as sports movies are concerned, Fighting With My Family is relatively textbook. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, audiences might have expected the film to be funnier, less straightforward. I certainly did. But Merchant follows a formula with his story that matched nearly every sports film you’ve ever seen. This doesn’t make the film boring, necessarily, but it doesn’t exactly make it essential either.

We know where it’s going, wrestling fans especially, and as a result the effect when we get there is somewhat underwhelming. There are cameos of famous wrestlers, a few witty one liners, and lots of “believe in yourself and work hard” motifs bleeding out of every scene.

Truth be told, Zak’s story is the more interesting one, as he has to overcome the loss of his entire personality. Paige just has to learn to interact with Americans and lift a few tires. The directing is simple and effective enough, but there are no risks in the film, likely because the WWE wasn’t interested in showing any.

That’s because the film is largely a commercial for the WWE and pro wrestling in general. If we were to take the film at face value, the WWE exists to make dreams come true. There’s some cursory mention of the way wrestlers will abuse their bodies for the sake of stardom, but none of that appears to be encouraged by the organization itself, even though almost anyone could make a case for the exploitive nature of the WWE.

If you’re interested in this side of it, in seeing wrestling through the eyes of the wrestlers and the nature of the industry, at least during the beginnings of the sport being televised, I’d recommend the show GLOW on Netflix. Fighting With My Family is too bland to provide any real insight.