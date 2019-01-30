Best Picture Ponderings

Is it the movie or the marketing campaign?

It’s time again for the Academy Awards, the yearly glorified trade show of the film industry where rich people give other rich people awards for arguable contributions to film as an art form.

It gives studios a chance to re-release films to theaters, this time with a sense of gravitas attached that encourages casual moviegoers to see movies they aren’t really interested in so that they can argue about them around the water cooler.

This year’s Best Picture nominees reveal some fairly harsh truths about the awards themselves, however. Namely, they show that Best Picture in no way means the best films released during a given year. Instead, Best Picture nominations tend to go to the studio that puts together the best campaign for why their film deserves to be nominated.

If a film doesn’t start an Oscar campaign, it won’t receive a nod. It’s a simple as that.

With this in mind, the 2018 nominees start to make more sense. Is Black Panther this year’s best movie? Of course not. It’s not even the best Marvel movie. But the Academy has been waiting for the superhero craze to die down for years, and since it’s not looking like it will any time soon, they’ve decided to embrace the one that has a surface reflection of current social issues.

Another nominee, Roma, was released directly to Netflix and is the first film with that kind of distribution deal nominated for Best Picture. Without a doubt, as soon as Netflix was able to acquire the rights to an Alfonso Cuarón film they began the Oscar campaign. Of the nominees that I’ve seen, which is about half, Roma is the most like a typical Oscar film. It’s slow paced, beautifully shot, and expertly directed.

Roma is a film where not much happens, but everything matters. It’s a film about loneliness, about class, and about love. Set in Mexico City in the 1970s, Roma tells the story of Cleo, a live-in maid for an upper middle class family. Her employers, Sofia and Antonio, have built a comfortable life in the Colonia Roma neighborhood, where they provide the very best for their four children.

Cleo’s life progresses slowly, much like anyone else’s. She cleans the house, cares for the children, exercises with her friends, goes to the movies. She has a boyfriend, an intense martial artist named Fermín. Each day rolls into the next as she watches over a family that’s not her own.

Soon, however, she discovers that she’s pregnant. Fermín vanishes. She worries that Sofia will fire her, but it’s not that type of film. The people are mostly decent, even set against the background of political and economic strife. But all of these small days build to larger ones; meaning is borne out of plain, everyday things. Big and small, events blend together and make a life.

As I said, loneliness is a clear theme in the film. Cleo works for Sofia, the children love her, but they are not her family. When things get hard, her employers are quick to take their anger out on the help.

Cleo has friends, mostly other service workers, but she largely is on her own with her pregnancy. Sofia is also alone, as her husband no longer wishes to be a part of his family.

Men in Roma are distant and irresponsible. But there is beauty too, shown through the exquisite cinematography of the film. Roma is filmed in black and white. Each frame has so much to see, so much to experience. As slowly as the plot progresses, it’s a film that needs a big screen, which is why it’s so strange that it was released directly to Netflix.

It’s strange from an artistic perspective, anyway. The easiest answer is that Netflix paid more for it. They wanted their Oscar film so that the platform is further legitimized.

I will say that it’s also interesting that Roma is nominated for Best Picture rather than Best Foreign Language Film (Roma is entirely in Spanish). That, in and of itself, seems like progress, no matter where the film was distributed.

This year’s Oscar list has a lot of disappointing entries. Roma is not one of them.