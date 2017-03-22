Exploring The Jewish Film Festival Series

1945 highlights an intriguing lineup of films at the 10th Annual Jewish Film Series

Interesting thing about the truth: no matter how deep it is buried; it finds a way to reveal itself. Interesting thing about identity: we all struggle with it, and, ultimately, we accept it or continue to wrestle with it. Interesting thing about love: it doesn’t prevail by its own inherent nature but rather has the ability to overcome hate depending on how it is used.

These themes are universal, meaning they cross the borders of every culture, every religion and every household. Boil them all down and at their very core lies…us.

These universal themes, along with many others, can be found in the five independent films being shown at the 10th Annual Jewish Film Series located at the Jewish Cultural Center.

Sanford Winer, Jewish Film Series Chair, spent some time with The Pulse detailing each film and the reasons for their selection.

Winer explains, “The movies are not religious movies. I don’t think we’ve ever shown a movie about religion.” He admits the movies are Jewish-themed, however, it is their historical importance that stands out. “This year the one that has the most historical importance would be the movie 1945.”

1945 reveals the guilt-driven fear harbored by those in a Hungarian village who took the possessions from the Jews sent to camps. Two Orthodox Jews show up carrying a box labeled “fragrances” and appear, to those still living in the village, to be heirs to the stolen property. Winer admits, “1945 is the most unusual story—the way it is done and the way it is developed.”

Of the other films, Winer says, “There’s not a single movie here that does not offer a lot. There’s something good about all of them.”

Each film in the lineup tells a rich story full of raw emotion and realness—something not found in most Hollywood blockbusters. Winer and other committee members viewed over 20 films before settling on these five.

Winer goes on to explain, “Every movie we are showing has played or will play at international film festivals.” 1945 made its U.S. debut in January in Miami at a Jewish Film Festival and won Best Movie.

Ten years ago, Winer and others sat down to discuss improvements within the Chattanooga community and the Chattanooga Jewish Film Series was born. The film series sought to bring more people into the Center, help with community relations, and entertain and enlighten. For those of other faiths who are unsure, Winer says, “These movies are not religious. There is no proselytizing. If anything, they are critical.”

In a time when it is clear that we as a country need to reach out—must reach out—to each other to create some understanding and calm our fears, one group is doing just that. Again, at the very core of this decision lies us—you and me. The door has been opened. It is time to walk through and start a dialogue that is long overdue.

Winer says, “We are trying to promote understanding. We are like everybody else. We have all the same desires and wants. We are Americans like everybody else.”

Jewish Film Festival Lineup

March 22: The Women’s Balcony—A congregation splits when gender lines are drawn.

March 29: Fever at Dawn—Two survivors of the Holocaust search for each other and fall in love under the strangest of circumstances.

April 5: 1945—In August 1945, two Orthodox Jews arrive in a Hungarian village carrying a mysterious box that raises fear in the town’s people over illegally obtained property.

April 19: The Last Mensch—Following WWII, a Jewish man is attempting to prove he is Jewish but has no family or friends to validate his claim.

April 26: AKA Nadia—A Palestinian woman poses as a Jew and returns to live in Isreal until her identity is exposed.

For more movie info. go to: jewishchattanooga.com/programs/jewish-film-series

$7 includes popcorn and drink; $3 for students with valid ID. (Must be 16 or older.)