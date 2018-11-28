Fighting The Good Fight Again

Creed II relives expected glory

As a people, humans need this repetition. Pattern recognition is key to human evolution and advancement—stories are no different. They provide comfort, teach lessons, bind groups together, and create shared goals and enemies, and allow us to relate to each other through a universally shared storytelling practice.

So, when a film is a repetition of themes or motifs, it’s important not to dismiss them out of hand. Details may be different. Point of view may shift. Endings may still surprise, especially if the storytelling is interested in subverting expectations. Always approach a film on its own merits and look for the craft of storytelling.

Sometimes, though, you have to watch a Rocky movie. Currently, there are eight movies involving the underdog from Philly. The first film was a wonderful tale about the triumph of the human spirit.

So was the second. And the third. The fourth was about the triumph of the human spirit in the face of Communism.

The fifth was about human spirit and street fighting and neglecting your children. The sixth was about human spirit in the face of growing old (to be fair, though, I really loved Rocky Balboa).

Then, in a combo breaker, the series shifted. With Creed, the series turned to the son of Rocky’s former adversary and friend Apollo, a young man wanting to make a name for himself in spite of his father.

It had the human spirit thing too, but it was different enough to be interesting while still hitting all the right beats. Creed II hits the same notes, without much deviation, making it a very Rocky sequel.

After his defeat by split decision by Pretty Ricky Conlan in the first film, Adonis Creed Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) is well on his way to being the heavyweight champion. With Rocky by his side, Creed wins the title from an aging former star and begins the life as defending champ.

This attracts the attention of yet another weaselly boxing promoter who has had his eye on a fighter across the Atlantic Ocean: Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), son of former Soviet boxer Ivan Drago (Dolf Lundgren), who famously killed Apollo Creed in the ring.

Drago has his father’s size and power, as well as a record strong enough to fight for the belt. There is built in drama, of course, with each boxer having such a famous father. Creed wants the fight; Rocky doesn’t. The two part ways in disagreement, with Donnie finding a new trainer in order for these titans of the ring to clash.

There are other things that happen outside the ring—an engagement, a new baby, a damaged relationship, a long lost son. These are common elements to the Rocky saga, which has never been about just boxing.

But the film series continues to say the same thing over and over again. This doesn’t make the film bad, simply predictable.

The elements that made Creed work so well are present again, but there will always be diminishing returns. This isn’t to say the film doesn’t stretch beyond itself. In particular, the humanization of Ivan and Viktor Drago was excellent. I would have preferred to see more of that story.

In fact, I would have preferred to have left the Creeds and the Balboas out of the film almost entirely and focused on the downfall of the Ukrainian fighter and his struggle to rise again. That would have been a fascinating Rocky film. But then who would wear the star spangled shorts?

Creed II is the sequel Creed was always going to get. It’s not bad, it’s not great, it is exactly what is supposed to be. The audience is looking for struggle, for training montages, for a final fight to “Gotta Fly Now” and a come from behind victory. Director Steven Caple Jr. gives them exactly that.

Anyone who wants to see a Rocky movie will get what they wanted from Creed II. It’s comfortable and comfort is all audiences should expect.