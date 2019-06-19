One More Plucky Young Hollywood Writer

Late Night is a fresh take on a well-used genre

I like movies and television a lot. That should come as no surprise, as I’ve been writing about them for The Pulse for nearly ten years. I’m not terribly interested in genre—whenever anyone asks what kind of movies I like, I generally respond by saying “good ones.”

There’s really no sense in comparing genres to genres. Every movie has a set of goals—it has a story to tell, an aesthetic to achieve, an audience to reach. Films should be measured, mostly, by how well they achieve these goals. Personal preference does come into play, but a review should make sure to point it out.

The point being: all movies have a chance to be great, regardless of type.

Filmmaking is something of an insular experience. The people who make films mostly know what needs to happen to make a great movie. It’s just that often life gets in the way—notes from the studio, budget problems, etc. all combine to make it a stressful, complicated job. Because of this, filmmakers don’t see the world outside film and television that much. As a result, a significant number of movies are made about the film industry.

This makes a certain amount of sense. Common writing advice includes writing about what you know. But sometimes, writers and directors make the mistake of thinking their jobs are more important and interesting than they are. If I never see another film about a plucky young writer/intern/fashion designer/actor finally making it in the tough world of Hollywood, I’ll probably be fine. Hollywood will keep making them, though.

Still, Late Night, another entry into this genre, achieves its goals and, by my definition, is a pretty good film. I just had a hard time caring about it.

Much of what makes Late Night work is Emma Thompson. Truth be told, Emma Thompson is the reason I wanted to see the film. She plays Katherine Newbury, a Jay Leno style late-night talk show host who has been on television since the ‘90s. Considered an icon, her show and her comedy have long since become stale.

She doesn’t know the names of any of her writers—in fact, she hasn’t even met most of them. She largely goes through the motions of her television show, from the monologue to her guests, who include such youthful sensations as Doris Kearns Goodwin and Dianne Feinstein.

At the beginning of the film, she is challenged by a soon-to-be former employee about not having any female writers. Despite having a reputation for not liking other women, Newbury insists one hiring one. Enter Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling), a young women employed at a chemical plant who, in a confusing series of events involving an essay contest, is the first woman to interview for the job. She has no experience in television writing but she is the first woman through the door, which is enough to get her the job.

Molly is the kind of girl who quotes William Butler Yeats to herself and pins inspirational messages to her bulletin board behind her desk. She’s not the kind who is going to immediately win the respect and love of her suspicious male coworkers, who are so detached from women in the workplace that they use the ladies’ room exclusively to go number two.

The film is exclusively about these two women—one beginning to work her way through a male-dominated society and another who has already done so—and their very different approaches to making their living in an environment that is, at its best, distrustful and, at its worst, openly hostile.

It has a lot to say about diversity, ageism, and sexism through the lens of television. The script, written by Kaling, is funny and affable, if predictable. Kaling wrote some of the best episodes of The Office and her talent is on full display here. But the film works, like The Office, because of its star. There’s no one better than Emma Thompson.

As I said, if I never saw another film like this one, I likely wouldn’t notice. When the biggest problem a character faces is no longer being relevant to a television show that made them loads of money, the stakes don’t seem very high. But that won’t stop Hollywood from telling these stories.

Hopefully, if I see another one, it’ll be as good as Late Night.