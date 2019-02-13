Plastic Blocks Go Meta

Lego Movie 2 tries to build on its predecessor

Conventional wisdom espoused by film fans is that a sequel is never as good as the original. This rule has been challenged in recent years by several films, although the nature of filmmaking has changed quite a bit from when this rule was established.

For most of the history of film, sequels were always dependent on the box office performance of the original. If a movie performed well a sequel might be developed.

Now, every franchise is planned in advance, sequels are all but given unless the original film underperforms in Asian markets, and most actors and directors know that barring some public relations catastrophe they’ve got a lucrative job for many years to come.

Sequels still run the gamut of quality, of course. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, for example, was filmed together, with a three-year release schedule. The movies are essentially one long film. Others, like the Transformers eternal franchise, have a variety of directors and actors and plots that are only tangentially related by giant, noisily incomprehensible robots.

The key difference, then, is vision. Either a franchise has one or it doesn’t.

It seems that The Lego Movie franchise falls into the latter category. The film isn’t bad, per se, but there’s not a lot in it that wasn’t covered during the first film, namely meta commentary on consumerism in the middle of a two-hour Lego commercial.

The first Lego movie is hard to classify. It is exceptional in a lot of ways, from humor to animation to a surprising amount of heart. It’s also a textbook example of metamodernism. The film is absurdly nostalgic and self-referential, winking at the audience while attempting to tell an honest story about believing in yourself, trusting your imagination, and remembering the magic of childhood.

It’s also about marketing a product to a captive audience and tricking them into begging their parents for more Legos, all while being inoffensively entertaining. It’s taking the behind-the-scenes work of a toymaker and unapologetically doing it out in the open with a sly smile and a belly laugh.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part does some of these things, but it seems that this metamodern approach to filmmaking has diminishing returns.

In the second film, we join our Lego heroes where they were at the end of the first movie, as the overseeing god of this world is now forced to share an impossible Lego collection with his sister. The girl is cutesy and young, and doesn’t quite understand how to play with her older and more experienced brother.

Five years pass, and the boy’s modern Lego world has been reduced to a post-apocalyptic wasteland, which itself is a commentary on the changes in the imagination of a child as they pass into adolescence (we know this because the film explicitly explains this to the audience, e.g. metamodernism).

The film is also about two different approaches to play and how children must learn to get along as they grow into different people.

But just as the film comments on the changing nature of the children who play with Legos, it’s also a commentary on the changing status of its stars, specifically Chris Pratt. Pratt, like his character Emmett, began as a loveable dimwit on Parks and Recreation and has now become a Hollywood action movie darling through his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and the new Jurassic Park sequels.

All of this is fairly obvious for any adult paying attention—screenwriters Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (who wrote and co-directed the first film) aren’t masters of subtlety, nor are they trying to be. But this kind of commentary worked fine for the first film because there was also a mostly engaging story behind it. The adult audiences are now wise to the canny references and as a result the story becomes much blander and predictable.

Young children, though, are likely to enjoy it. My son, however, who remembers seeing the first one when he was five, was far less interested in the sequel. I guess that’s the way it goes. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze didn’t hold a candle to the original film when I was his age. We all go through it to some extent.

For me, the most realistic and relatable part of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is that the only way kids would have that many Legos is if their parents were really Will Ferrell and Maya Rudolph. Those things are expensive as hell.