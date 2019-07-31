Superheroes Plus Late-stage Capitalism

Taking caped crusaders to a very dark place

For those unaware, a trope is a commonly overused theme or device in a text of some sort, be it literature, film, or television. For instance, the systematic elimination of teenagers in a horror movie based on their Breakfast Club-inspired clique (cheerleader, jock, stoner, clown, etc.) or the way couples in romantic comedies break up over simple misunderstandings that could be solved by a thirty-second conversation.

Some tropes are more obvious than others, of course, but the more media you consume the more obvious they become. If you want to go down the rabbit hole, check out tvtropes.org, although that particular website seems to exist to argue that everything that’s been repeated more than once is a trope.

Still, it’s fun to spend a few hours looking through it. Stories repeat because while audiences want to be surprised, they also want to be comforted. We like what we know and reject what we don’t. It’s important to weave the two together in a satisfying way. There’s been a pattern of subverting expectations in film and television recently—almost to the point that this subversion has become a trope itself.

Subverting expectations for a narrative purpose is fine, but doing it for its own sake can lead to a frustrating viewing experience. Think Star Wars: The Last Jedi or “The Long Night” episode of Game of Thrones. Narrative arcs have to effectively close following the logic dictated by the story in order to be satisfying.

The Boys, a new superhero show on Amazon Prime, does a lot of subversion in its short eight-episode season, but nothing feels out of place in the world they’ve created. Instead, the show is a tremendous amount of fun, even for those of us who might be a little tired of the superhero genre.

Based on a comic series by Garth Ennis, of Preacher fame, and Darick Robertson, the show follows Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), a young man who works in an electronics store. After his girlfriend Annie is killed by superhero A-Train in a horrific accident, Hughie becomes frustrated by the seemingly insincere response from A-Train and his handlers, the Vought corporation.

It seems in the world, superheroes are less like vigilantes and more like reality stars. Frequently, non-powered people become collateral damage as these “supes” carelessly flaunt their powers around the globe. Hughie is approached by a man named Butcher who claims to be an FBI agent investigating the supes, with the purpose of holding them accountable for their actions. Butcher takes Hughie to superhero-only club, where he sees a video of A-Train laughing about having killed accidentally killed Annie. Hughie decides to join Butcher to spy on the heroes and learn as many secrets as he can.

Obviously, the show is interested in pulling back the curtain on empty heroism and showing the corruption that exists among the powerful. It focuses intently on Homelander (Anthony Starr), the show’s Superman stand-in, as the leader of the Seven, earth’s most powerful heroes. The writers also want to take shots at the hypocrisy surrounding America’s version of evangelical Christianity, introducing Ezekiel, a closeted super-stretchy pray-away-the-gay style minister.

This is par for the course for anyone familiar with Garth Ennis’ work. What really sets the show apart, besides the fairly strong writing and humor, is that the production design is really top notch. The world feels lived and real. It’s easy to believe that this is how our society would react to the presence of superheroes. Everything else is corporate controlled, why not vigilante justice?

The B-story focuses on Vought’s desire to place more superheroes into the military arena, giving the company a leg up into the defense contracting business. It’s obvious that indestructible superhumans would render most of the products used for national defense obsolete.

The dark nature of war profiteering is great for a show like this one and the conspiracies woven into the narrative are realistic enough to be entertaining, so long as you can effectively suspend your disbelief.

The Boys is as entertaining as it can be, darkly funny, and a good distraction from some of the other conspiracies playing out in real time on the news. If you’re looking for something to take your mind off our everyday atrocities, The Boys is a good bet.