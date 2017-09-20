Get your horror film fix with the return of the Frightening Ass Film Festival

It’s almost that time of year. The older I get, the more I realize that there are only two real holidays. One is Christmas, with its gift wrapped, red and green, peppermint-flavored consumerism. The other, is, of course, Halloween.

For whatever reason, the other holidays pale in comparison. Maybe it’s how closely associated each is with free candy. Maybe it’s that they both require a good amount of imagination to enjoy, allowing for entertaining flights of fancy at every turn. Maybe it’s that they both do wonders for our capitalist economy.

Whatever the reason, they’re the only two that matter. We are nearing the middle of September, otherwise known as not-quite-October, but it’s as good a time as any to look forward to the Great Pumpkin and all he has to offer.

To remind us of this wonderful time, the awesome folks at the Palace Picture House have released the film titles to be featured at this year’s Frightening Ass Film Festival.

The festival is in its seventh year, each one bigger and better than the last. It’s become a tradition in Chattanooga, one that film fans look forward to every year.

Events beyond just the films haven’t been announced quite yet—in the past there has been stand-up comedy, a cavalcade of local music, and even a Frightening Ass haunted house to rival the Haunted Caverns.

However, the films are always the star of the show. Here’s what this year is offering.

Tragedy Girls

The folks at FAFF call this “Heathers Meets Scream for the Instagram Era,” and the film appears to be simple, silly fun for millennial horror fans. Well done horror satire is rare, but the Chattanooga Film Festival seems to find all the good ones. I can’t think of a better way to start the festival.

Victor Crowley

When the CFF screened the 10th anniversary of Hatchet, a classic in the slasher horror genre, earlier this year, they were in for a surprise. Director Adam Green had secretly made a sequel for the Louisiana killer. Victor Crowley, played by former Jason actor Kane Hodder, returns to the big screen to carve up a few more teenagers in the swamp.

The FAFF calls Victor Crowley “a balls to the wall, honest to God, old-school slasher film” and everyone knows you can’t have Halloween without at least one hatchet wielding manic.

78/52

This documentary explores what many in the film industry consider the most important scene in film history—the shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s Pyscho. There’s no doubt the film turned the world on its ear. Hear why from notable experts in the field like Guillermo Del Toro, Elijiah Wood, and Danny Elfman. Horror film is more cerebral that most realize—78/52 helps explain why.

Re-Animator

Just like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Nightmare Before Christmas, Re-Animator deserves a yearly screening to get in the right Halloween mindset. Let Dr. Herbert West revive your love of horror with some like-minded friends.The Endless

One of the best films to come to the Chattanooga Film Festival was Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s Spring. The folks at FAFF call Benson and Moorhead “some of the most brilliant, mind-bending and innovative young filmmakers the genre has been lucky enough to meet.” The Endless is their third outing, this time taking on a cult that might make more sense than first thought. It’s not to be missed.

Suspiria

Another classic tale, Suspiria should be on everyone’s watch list for Halloween. Luckily, the FAFF gives you an opportunity to watch it with an audience. Find a friend who’s never seen it and blow their mind.

Secret Screening

No CFF/FAFF event would be complete without a secret screening. It’s guaranteed to be something weird, special, and fun.

More than likely, it won’t be secret very long after the festival starts—loose lips might sink ships, but the folks at the FAFF can’t help but be chatty. The Frightening Ass Film Festival will run on Oct. 26-27 and wristbands are available now.

This year, the festival will take place at the new and wonderful Palace Picture House. Make sure you get tickets early and don’t miss the best Halloween event in the region.