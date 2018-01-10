The Lookout Wild Film Festival Is Back

A cinematic celebration of the wild places in the world

It’s that time again. The beginning of a new year means the Lookout Wild Film Festival is just around the corner. For those unfamiliar with the festival, the LWFF is a celebration of wild places in the world, of outdoor sports and the extremes that people will go to in order to experience Earth’s rugged, natural beauty, and the conservation efforts of our most precious resources.

The 2018 lineup features an impressive seventy-nine films, the bulk of which are short films with a wide range of subject matter. Of particular note this year is the film When the Dust Settles (playing Saturday), a short documentary on The Mustang Leadership Program at the Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy.

The film takes a close look at the program, where disadvantaged young girls from Chattanooga are paired with a Mustang rescue program. The film shows how the struggles of wild horses mirror those of disadvantaged girls, resulting in an earned trust when they’re given an opportunity to prove their worthiness to the world.

The festival takes place over four days, from January 18–21 at the Walker Theater in Chattanooga and is a can’t miss event for any film fan in the southeast. Below are some highlights from each night—the full schedule can be found at lookoutfilmfestival.org

Thursday, January 18

Climbing the Scenic City

8m 20s, Tennessee

Chattanooga’s surrounding boulders are a draw for climbing enthusiasts all over the world. With the emergence of climbing gyms, thousands of Chattanooga locals are now actively involved in the sport. But where did it all begin? Join us as we explore the history of climbing in Chattanooga and how the scenic city has become a mecca for climbing in the southeast.

Selah

8m 16s, Texas

Almost 50 years ago, fried chicken tycoon David Bamberger used his fortune to purchase 5,500 acres of overgrazed land in the Texas Hill Country. Planting grasses to soak in rains and fill hillside aquifers, Bamberger devoted the rest of his life to restoring the degraded landscape. Today, the land has been restored to its original habitat and boasts enormous biodiversity. Bamberger’s model of land stewardship is now being replicated across the region and he is considered to be a visionary in land management and water conservation.

Coming to My Senses

80m 57s, California

In 1999, Aaron Baker broke his neck in a motocross accident, leaving him completely paralyzed from the neck down. Despite doctor’s grim prognosis over the next 16 years Aaron decided not to listen to those who said ‘he had a million-to-one odds of ever feeding himself again’ and instead endeavored to regain as much mobility as possible.

This journey through the unknown took him from the depths of depression to the joys of cross country road tripping via tandem bicycle with his mother and friends, and finally, culminated in his opening a socially conscious low cost gym focused on increasing mobility for the disabled.

Now in Coming To My Senses we watch as Aaron takes one final journey which symbolizes his recovery: to cross a 20 mile tract of Death Valley unsupported on foot. But will he make it?

Friday, January 19

Fall Impressions

3m 48s, Colorado

For Sarah Uhl, a freelance fine art and commercial artist, her work—and her play—all stems from flow. It’s why her mountain biking and her painting go hand in hand. Her goal is to share with other people whatever magic she sees in the world around her.

The Wild President

6m 27s, Georgia

President Jimmy Carter grew up in awe of nature’s wonder. But it wasn’t until he first paddled the Chattooga River that he understood the power and majesty of a wild, free-flowing stream. The Wild President tells the story of Carter’s pioneering tandem-canoe descent of Bull Sluice Rapid and how the experience transformed his life and politics.

Saturday, January 20

Ghosts of the Arctic

6m 34s, Norway

Ghosts of the Arctic was the type of passion project that dreams are made of. The filmmaker’s goal was to venture out into the beautiful frozen expanse of Svalbard, in winter, to search and document polar bears.

Into Twin Galaxies

52m 0s, Greenland

Three National Geographic “Adventurers of the Year” embark on an insane kayaking mission in Greenland. With kite skis they tow their whitewater kayaks over 1000 km of the Greenland Ice Cap to reach the northernmost river ever paddled.

Sunday, January 21

The Smoke that Thunders

44m 30s, Zambia

Victoria Falls. Mosi-oa-Tunya. The Smoke That Thunders. The world’s largest waterfall goes by many different names, but all agree: this is a place of awesome, ancient power. This is where Orlando Duque and Jonathan Paredes, two of the outstanding talents of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, have come to test themselves.Come on out and support local (and wild) film.