Very Haunted Houses

The Haunting of Hill House gets quite scary

Houses were meant to be haunted. A human life is too filled with misery to say otherwise. These places that we live are sponges for our memory—each corner, each cobweb, each crawlspace soaks up the experiences of those that live and die beneath their careful eye.

It should serve as no surprise that the human mind sees terrors in the dark. The terrors in the light have the decency not to hide their faces. They stare us down with every news story, every road accident, every war and rumor of war. Many of us see evil daily. Most of us even willfully have it broadcast into our homes.

It is impossible that this evil doesn’t have an effect on something as fragile as the human psyche. Of course our houses are haunted. Our minds force them to be so. Perhaps that’s why haunted houses are so pervasive in our culture.

It seems to have always been so—there are stories from ancient history describing houses with strange noises and chained ghosts. It’s not a new phenomenon.

Maybe hauntings are just one way the human mind compartmentalizes death and devilry seen around the world.

The Haunting of Hill House (a new Netflix series based very loosely on the Shirley Jackson novel) is the most recent spin on an old story.

The show is structured like so many shows are now. It’s a family drama, full of characters and history, each person revealing a different perspective on the larger story. Fans of This is Us or Parenthood might find this style familiar, though the NBC dramas tend to have fewer jump scares.

What makes a good haunted house story isn’t the apparitions found inside, necessarily, but the sense of foreboding that creeps in the dark nooks and crevices of the house itself. The house has a story, a deadly and evil one, that remains hidden.

It reminds me of another haunting film, 1408, based on the Steven King short story of the same name. The manager says of the haunted room itself: “It’s just an evil #%$* room.” Hill House is the same.

Young Luke Crain tells his father that the house is simply bad. As in many stories, the Crain’s have moved to Hill House to renovate and restore, flipping the property into a million-dollar profit.

The house has caretakers who refuse to stay in the house at night. Soon we learn this is for good reason. There are all manner of bumps in the night, some that will stay with the Crain family for the rest of their lives.

There is nothing much out of character with this particular story. It is, after all, just a haunted house. What makes the story effective is the direction and acting. The Netflix series is directed by Mike Flanagan, known for films like Oculus, Hush, and Gerald’s Game. While the first few episodes are fairly standard fare, episode six, entitled “Two Storms” is an absolutely masterpiece in terms of direction and camera work.

Flanagan utilizes long takes and sharp spins to heighten the tension felt by the family, as well as seamless cuts that blend two time periods into one, showing just how present the past is for the Crains. If I were to have a complaint about the direction, it’s with the use of blue/yellow filters to indicate setting and time. This is an industry wide complaint, however. I would rather see sharp colors rather than muted tones.

Regardless, the direction is top notch. It wouldn’t work, however, without the dynamic performances by the cast. The Haunting of Hill House boasts and impressive cast list: Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Michael Hiesman, Elizabeth Reaser, and Kate Siegel to name just a few. The actors elevate scenes that could be histrionic or melodramatic into searing and powerful. These aren’t characters from a horror film—they’re damaged people in an impossible situation hoping to explain away a childhood trauma.

However, much of the fear and isolation created by the first nine episodes nearly vanish as the series concludes. Fair warning to who watched—the ending is frustrating for being more in line with a family drama rather than a horror series.

Still, anyone looking for a great horror series to jumpstart their Halloween will be thrilled with most of The Haunting of Hill House. It is rich, thematic, and frightening in many of the right places. It’s nice to have something new for a change, even if it’s revisiting a familiar story. There’s comfort in coming home.