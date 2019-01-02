Villain Or Patriot?

Vice looks at a polarizing political icon

It’s easy to think that the current White House administration is uniquely terrible in all things. The evidence is there: real time corruption, a who’s who of bad actors, lies, camps, tweets. Every single day is a new low, a weakened institution, a bad faith explanation, and a complete and utter disregard for normalcy and competency.

Arguing that the Trump Presidency is the worst presidency in history isn’t hard. Still, he didn’t arrive out of nowhere. For a more accurate assessment of our current predicament, it’s helpful to look backwards. Past the scandal free Presidency of Barack Obama, all the way back to another president accused of obstruction of justice.

If you look hard at the way Washington has been shaped, the power structures that have been put in place, the murkiness of the swamp, so to speak, you should look no further than the players surrounding Richard Nixon.

Current Republican thought was borne out of the Nixon presidency and many of the players still pull strings on the national level. There was one man, though. One that saw opportunity in the corruption and saw how and when to seize on it.

In spite of setbacks of a personal and professional nature, one person changed the course of history and placed power, not progress, as the central Republican goal. That man was none other than Dick Cheney.

At least, this is the argument made in Adam McKay’s new biopic Vice.

Dick Cheney (an utterly transformed Christian Bale) is often seen as an utterly inscrutable character in the world of American politics. He is notoriously secretive. He kept government emails on a private server and deleted them at the first whiff of an investigation before it was cool.

In his career, he served as the Chief of Staff under Gerald Ford, a representative for the State of Wyoming, Secretary of Defense under George H.W. Bush, and finally as the most powerful Vice President of the United States in history under George W. Bush. And yet, most people couldn’t tell you what his views are, where he came from, or how he affected the country.

Vice tries, in as cutthroat a way as possible, to change that. Obviously, the film is partisan. Director Adam McKay sees Cheney as a great villain. in his portrayal, however, McKay shows the man some sympathy. Cheney is shown as having great love for his family, being fiercely protective, treating his daughters with kindness and warmth, and having extreme devotion to his wife.

In fact, it seems this instinct for protection extends to the country he calls home and, at times, the film tries to explain some of his actions as a father reacting to an attack on his family. More often, however, the film focuses on the pursuit and love of power, as both a goal and a means to an end.

During Nixon’s resignation, Lynne Cheney tells her daughters that Nixon didn’t do anything wrong—it’s just that when “you have power, people will always try to take it away from you.”

It’s a prescient notion—that a president cannot commit crimes because he is the president. This is a central belief found in the unitary executive theory, which is something the Cheneys pursued relentlessly. In fact, it might be the central theme of the film and of Dick Cheney’s personal belief system, if only because Cheney believed that the position of Vice President exists within both the legislative and executive branches of government. It’s an idea that Cheney used to his advantage to do all sorts of dubious things while in office.