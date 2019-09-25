What Really Lurks Between Two Ferns?

Sketch comedy film needs more sketch

As a general rule, turning short sketch comedy into feature length film isn’t a great idea. If “Saturday Night Live” has taught us anything (and I’m not sure it has) it’s this. Beyond 1980’s The Blues Brothers and 1992’s Wayne’s World, you’d be hard pressed to find a feature length film that works.

Sure, we might vaguely remember MacGruber or The Ladies Man, but I bet you’ve completely forgotten films like It’s Pat or Stuart Saves His Family. Part of this might be because most of these sketches were only mildly amusing to begin with. They managed to gain some popularity with fans, being repeated a few times on air, and Lorne Michaels saw dollar signs.

They don’t work, however, because their humor is almost always one note. It’s a premise, not an idea, and most of the time a premise is short on development.

Truthfully, The Blues Brothers only really works because of the music scattered throughout and Wayne’s World rests entirely on the performance of Mike Myers and Dana Carvey.

Trying to stretch a single joke across ninety minutes is nearly impossible. That doesn’t stop filmmakers from trying, however. The latest of these attempts is Between Two Ferns: The Movie, a film based on the popular Funny Or Die web series of the same name starring Zach Galifianakis. It’s a film that almost works, and like Wayne’s World, does so because of the strength of Galifianakis.

For those unfamiliar with the series, it involves Galifianakis playing an exaggerated version of himself—a fat, angry, sarcastic man who doesn’t belong on television awkwardly interviewing celebrities by asking hilarious, mean questions. The interviewees, who range from celebrities like Michael Cera to Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton, often improvise their responses, adding to the authenticity of the sketch and creating some of the best humor around.

A good example of this is when, during his interview with Barack Obama, he asked him what it was like “being America’s last black president?”

Over eleven years, Galifianakis has gotten in slap fights with Bradly Cooper, spanked Justin Bieber for his attitude, and in the new film, drowned Matthew McConaughey.

Somehow, the episodes never wear out their welcome. This is likely due to the relatively sparse nature of their release. There’s no set season, no studio expectation, no advertisers to please. It’s 100 percent the brainchild of Galifianakis and his partners Scott Aukerman, who also directs the film, and writer B.J. Porter.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie is as much a spoof on sketch comedy films as it is on celebrity interviews. The filmmakers put the barest of plots in motion—Galifianakis has to make ten more episodes of his show in two weeks, travelling across the country, and deliver them to Will Ferrell, who founded the Funny or Die website and production company with Adam McKay. If he does this, Galifianakis will be given his own late night talk show on Lifetime.

The bulk of the film is comprised of interviews, interspersed with scenes of him and his crew making their way to California. These parts drag a bit, but there are enough interviews to keep the film moving. To be honest, the whole thing might have worked better if the story was dropped and the interviews had just been part of a collection on Netflix.

As it is, some of the interviews seem truncated, and if there’s anything Between Two Ferns is good at, it’s leaving the audience wanting more. I could have easily done without the movie part of the film. I suggest having something else to do while watching—look up for the interviews, but don’t worry much about missing anything story wise. It doesn’t matter anyway.

Still, uneven Between Two Ferns is better than no Between Two Ferns. I can say that the film is worth your time, particularly if you’re a fan of the web series. Hopefully, this isn’t the end of the series itself. It really does seem like a premise that won’t even wear out its welcome.

There is seemingly no end to American celebrity culture. When Galifianakis asks Jon Hamm if he thinks Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-nominated role for A Star is Born will “open doors for other hot idiots,” we all know that hot idiots are not in short supply.

We need Zach Galifianakis to keep pointing this out.