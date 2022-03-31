Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 2.
Chattanooga Red Wolves Prepare For Saturday's Home Opener
×
Thursday
-
This & ThatSoutheast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon
-
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsThe 100 Day Project: Curating a Challenge to Fuel Your Growth
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsBeatles Cartoon Pop Art Show
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsCollaborations
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCampbell Station
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrass Quintet Concert
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family OutdoorChattanooga Cruise-In
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers SportsGently Used Sports Equipment Community Drive
-
Sunday
-
Festivals & Fairs Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyFree Healthy Taste Vegfest
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLive Music with Amber Fults
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkLisa Reeves
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLive Music with Sam Steadman
-