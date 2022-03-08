Sixth year senior guard for the UTC Mocs men’s basketball team David Jean-Baptiste hit a miracle shot just inside half-court at the overtime buzzer to send Chattanooga back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
David Jean-Baptiste on Shot Heard Round the Country
×
Wednesday
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Thursday
-
Outdoor Talks & ReadingsNature by the Pint: Urban Coyotes
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningDate Night Painting: Sweetheart Trees
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDrivin N Cryin
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bands Throwdown Showcase Showdown
-
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenGet Organized: Kitchen and Pantry Edition
-
-
Charity & FundraisersPickup for a Pint Litter Cleanup
-
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsBrushes and Brunch
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Home & GardenRound Weaving Class
-