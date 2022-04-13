Former Bradley Central Star Rhyne Howard Picked No. 1 Overall in 2022 WNBA Draft

With the number one overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft the Atlanta Dream select…Rhyne Howard out of the University of Kentucky.

Howard was a highly touted prospect out of Bradley Central and then continued her playing career at Kentucky where she was a three-time All American selection and the Wildcats won the SEC Tournament this past season.

In her collegiate career at Kentucky she averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, shot 44% from the field, and 38% from three.

She’s an extremely athletic guard who can shoot, take the ball to the rim, and isn’t afraid to get in there and rebound the basketball. Howard is more of a scoring guard than a traditional point guard.

The Dream recently made a trade with the Washington Mystics to acquire the top overall pick so they could make sure they would be able to select Howard first overall and now her professional career is set to begin.

Congrats to this outstanding young lady with an incredibly bright future.