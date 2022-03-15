Mocs Madness With Silvio De Sousa

The Chattanooga Mocs have had a magical season which they look to continue into March as they ready to face Illinois on Friday… On Tuesday, senior center Silvio De Sousa joined ESPN Chattanooga to talk about his basketball journey which has led him to Chattanooga, the season he’s had, dealing with adversity, the match-up with Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, and more.

LISTEN: Mocs Madness-Silvio De Sousa

