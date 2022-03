The Baylor Red Raiders have a brand-new football coach, and he comes with a ton of great experience coming to Chattanooga from the South Carolina Gamecocks football program in Erik Kimrey.

He joined Greg Larnerd on The Word With G recently to talk about how he came to know about the Baylor football program, working for Shane Beamer at South Carolina, how he defines winning off the field, the rivalry with McCallie, and much more.