Greg Larnerd heads over to Chattanooga State one more time to speak with Camden Grimes, the Tigers’ utility man. Cam breaks down his journey to Chatt State, his future and shows off a drill he enjoys to sharpen his batting skills.
Off the Diamond with Camden Grimes of Chatt State Baseball
