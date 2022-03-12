Strong Start to Region Play-Chatt State SB Blythe Golden

Chattanooga State softball has gotten off to a great start this season at 21-3 overall and is ranked 9th in the country. On Tuesday head coach Blythe Golden stopped by the show to talk about how the last few weeks have gone since they began Region play and how a couple of players have performed specifically.

LISTEN: Chatt State SB Blythe Golden

