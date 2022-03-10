Talking Vols Baseball With Coach Tony Vitello

Vols Baseball was revitalized last season with a 50 win season along with a trip to Omaha and on Thursday we heard from the leader of the bunch, their head coach Tony Vitello. Coach Vitello dished on what the Omaha experience was like last season, his team this year, the depth they have, the stud young pitchers, and so much more as this was a really fun conversation.

LISTEN: Vols Baseball with Tony Vitello

