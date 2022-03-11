UTC SB Still Looking for Consistency With Coach Frank Reed

by

The Mocs went 2-2 this past weekend at MTSU and continue to struggle to show real consistency as head coach Frank Reed joined the show for his weekly segment. In addition, Brooke Parrott dominated again, Emily Coltharp has been great atop the lineup, and what’s on tap for this week for the team.

LISTEN: UTC SB Head Coach Frank Reed

by

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 16, 2022

Thursday

March 17, 2022

Friday

March 18, 2022

Saturday

March 19, 2022

Sunday

March 20, 2022

Monday

March 21, 2022

Tuesday

March 22, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more