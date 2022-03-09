Jake talks about David Jean Baptiste's jaw-dropping buzzer beater to send the Mocs to the dance. Jake then briefly touches on the NFL with the Aaron Rodgers signing and Russell Wilson trade to Denver. Finally, Jake delivers his monthly entertainment picks with genre recommendations from the Brewer Media office.
Watch It! Episode 15 -- Mocs Madness, Rodgers/Wilson and March Movies
×
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Friday
-
Theater & DanceSAFD Single Sword Skills Proficiency Class
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningDate Night Painting: Sweetheart Trees
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDrivin N Cryin
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bands Throwdown Showcase Showdown
-
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenGet Organized: Kitchen and Pantry Edition
-
-
Charity & FundraisersPickup for a Pint Litter Cleanup
-
Sunday
-
Theater & DanceSAFD Single Sword Skills Proficiency Class
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsBrushes and Brunch
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Home & GardenRound Weaving Class
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Home & GardenBasics of Floral Design: Spring Wrapped Bouquet
-