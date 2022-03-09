Watch It! Episode 15 -- Mocs Madness, Rodgers/Wilson and March Movies

Jake talks about David Jean Baptiste's jaw-dropping buzzer beater to send the Mocs to the dance. Jake then briefly touches on the NFL with the Aaron Rodgers signing and Russell Wilson trade to Denver. Finally, Jake delivers his monthly entertainment picks with genre recommendations from the Brewer Media office.

Watch It! Episode 15

