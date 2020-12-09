The 2020 Holiday Shopping Guide

by

With the holiday season upon us, Chattanooga business large and small are facing a difficult year. Which is why we have put together a comprehensive list of business in our community that offer a wide variety of gifts and services to make your holiday gift-buying experience easier, all while helping your Chattanooga neighbors.

FEATURED BUSINESSES

Acropolis Grill

Low-key Mediterranean eatery serving classic Greek dishes plus Italian & American options. Gift certificates  and holiday parties available.

Embargo 62

Cuban eats & classic craft cocktails served in a chill space with unique, rustic decor & a humidor. Gift certificates  and holiday parties available.

Golf Headquarters

Has the best selection of golf shoes, clubs, apparel, bags, and more at the lowest prices.

Goss Company Jewelers

Locally owned and operated full service jewelry store with over 100 years family experience.

LOCAL BUSINESSES

Aquanooga

Area 61 Gallery

Art Creations    

Art Warehouse    

Bacchus Wine and Spirits    

Belle Rive Boutique    

Blue Fox Cheese Shop  

Blue Skies    

Burns Tobacconist    

CBD American Shaman

Chattanooga Jewelry Co.    

Chattanooga Mercantile

Chattanooga Whiskey

Chattanooga Wine and Spirits    

Chrysalis    

Cigar Man    

Classic Arcade Pinball Museum

Dodge City Snow Ski Shop

Frameworks Custom Framing and Art Gallery

Framewrights Custom Framing

The Galleries on Williams Street    

Gallery 1401    

Gannon Art Center

Gas Appliance Unlimited    

Grass Roots Health Hemp Dispensary    

Healthy Glow Studio    

Hemp House   

Hill City Hemp Company    

The Hot Chocolatier

Huck and Peck

I Go Tokyo

Imbibe Wine, Spirits & Beer

In-Town Gallery

Irma Marie Designer Apparel    

Jax Liquor Store

K Boutique    

Kitchen Spices Indian and Asian Market    

Love Shack    

McKay's

Nooga Mattress    

Olive Chattanooga    

Plum Nelly Shop & Gallery

Reflections Gallery

Rick Davis Gold and Diamonds

River Gallery  

Riverside Wine & Spirits  

Rock Creek Outfitters    

The Rug Rack    

Shooter's Supply    

Sigler's Craft Beer & Cigars

Sisu Sauna Studio

Smart Furniture Studio   

Snapdragon Hemp

Sophie's Shoppe    

Summitt Pianos

The Refindery on McCallie   

The Spice & Tea Exchange    

Urban Horticulture Supply    

Velo Coffee Roasters    

Winder Binder featuring Chad's Records    

Window Depot of Chattanooga    

Wright's Jewelers

Xcite Lingerie & Club Wear 

