The 2020 Holiday Shopping Guide

With the holiday season upon us, Chattanooga business large and small are facing a difficult year. Which is why we have put together a comprehensive list of business in our community that offer a wide variety of gifts and services to make your holiday gift-buying experience easier, all while helping your Chattanooga neighbors.

FEATURED BUSINESSES

Acropolis Grill

Low-key Mediterranean eatery serving classic Greek dishes plus Italian & American options. Gift certificates and holiday parties available.

2213 Hamilton Place Blvd

(423) 899-5341

acropolisgrill.com

Embargo 62

Cuban eats & classic craft cocktails served in a chill space with unique, rustic decor & a humidor. Gift certificates and holiday parties available.

301 Cherokee Blvd

(423) 551-4786el

embargochatt.com

Golf Headquarters

Has the best selection of golf shoes, clubs, apparel, bags, and more at the lowest prices.

2209 Hamilton Place Blvd

(423) 894-0304

golfheadquarters.com

Goss Company Jewelers

Locally owned and operated full service jewelry store with over 100 years family experience.

1925 Gunbarrel Rd, #117

(423) 296-9331

gosscompany.com

LOCAL BUSINESSES

Aquanooga

2314 Bliss Ave

(423) 870-2838

aquanooga.com

Area 61 Gallery

The Maclellan Bldg

721 Broad St Suite 100

(423) 648-9367

area61gallery.com

Art Creations

201 Frazier Ave

(423) 267-0072

art-creations.com

Art Warehouse

3260 Brainerd Rd

(423) 697-1823

artwarehouse.biz

Bacchus Wine and Spirits

5721 Highway 153

(423) 875-2999

facebook.com/Bacchus-Wine-Spirits-111035485822/

Belle Rive Boutique

113 Frazier Ave

(423) 468-1099

belleriveboutique.com

Blue Fox Cheese Shop

324 E Main St

(423) 498-1977

bleufoxcheeseshop.com

Blue Skies

Burns Tobacconist

CBD American Shaman

Chattanooga Jewelry Co.

1807 Taft Hwy #7A, Signal Mountain

(423) 777-5400

chattanoogajewelrycompany.com

Chattanooga Mercantile

Chattanooga Whiskey

Chattanooga Wine and Spirits

Chrysalis

Cigar Man

Classic Arcade Pinball Museum

Dodge City Snow Ski Shop

Frameworks Custom Framing and Art Gallery

Framewrights Custom Framing

The Galleries on Williams Street

Gallery 1401

Gannon Art Center

Gas Appliance Unlimited

Grass Roots Health Hemp Dispensary

301 E M L King Blvd Ste 103

(423) 713-9229

grassrootshealth.net

Healthy Glow Studio

1000 Dallas Rd Suite 104

(423) 752-0500

healthyglowstudio.com

Hemp House

Hill City Hemp Company

3914 St Elmo Ave, Suite N

hillcityhemp.com

The Hot Chocolatier

Huck and Peck

I Go Tokyo

Imbibe Wine, Spirits & Beer

In-Town Gallery

Irma Marie Designer Apparel

Jax Liquor Store

K Boutique

Kitchen Spices Indian and Asian Market

Love Shack

McKay's

Nooga Mattress

2020 Gunbarrel Rd Suite 170

(423) 498-2888

noogamattress.com

Olive Chattanooga

Plum Nelly Shop & Gallery

Reflections Gallery

Rick Davis Gold and Diamonds

River Gallery