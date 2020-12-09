The 2020 Holiday Shopping Guide

With the holiday season upon us, Chattanooga business large and small are facing a difficult year. Which is why we have put together a comprehensive list of business in our community that offer a wide variety of gifts and services to make your holiday gift-buying experience easier, all while helping your Chattanooga neighbors.
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Acropolis Grill
Low-key Mediterranean eatery serving classic Greek dishes plus Italian & American options. Gift certificates and holiday parties available.
- 2213 Hamilton Place Blvd
- (423) 899-5341
- acropolisgrill.com
Embargo 62
Cuban eats & classic craft cocktails served in a chill space with unique, rustic decor & a humidor. Gift certificates and holiday parties available.
- 301 Cherokee Blvd
- (423) 551-4786el
- embargochatt.com
Golf Headquarters
Has the best selection of golf shoes, clubs, apparel, bags, and more at the lowest prices.
- 2209 Hamilton Place Blvd
- (423) 894-0304
- golfheadquarters.com
Goss Company Jewelers
Locally owned and operated full service jewelry store with over 100 years family experience.
- 1925 Gunbarrel Rd, #117
- (423) 296-9331
- gosscompany.com
LOCAL BUSINESSES
Aquanooga
- 2314 Bliss Ave
- (423) 870-2838
- aquanooga.com
Area 61 Gallery
- The Maclellan Bldg
- 721 Broad St Suite 100
- (423) 648-9367
- area61gallery.com
Art Creations
- 201 Frazier Ave
- (423) 267-0072
- art-creations.com
Art Warehouse
- 3260 Brainerd Rd
- (423) 697-1823
- artwarehouse.biz
Bacchus Wine and Spirits
- 5721 Highway 153
- (423) 875-2999
- facebook.com/Bacchus-Wine-Spirits-111035485822/
Belle Rive Boutique
- 113 Frazier Ave
- (423) 468-1099
- belleriveboutique.com
Blue Fox Cheese Shop
- 324 E Main St
- (423) 498-1977
- bleufoxcheeseshop.com
Blue Skies
- 30 Frazier Ave
- (423) 266-8010
- shopblueskies.net
Burns Tobacconist
- 723 Cherry St
- (423) 531-1130
- burnstobacconist.com
CBD American Shaman
- 330 E Main St
- (423) 541-5193
- cbdamericanshaman.com
Chattanooga Jewelry Co.
- 1807 Taft Hwy #7A, Signal Mountain
- (423) 777-5400
- chattanoogajewelrycompany.com
Chattanooga Mercantile
- 6725 Ringgold Rd
- (423) 668-8617
- facebook.com/chattanoogamercantile
Chattanooga Whiskey
- 1439 Market St
- (423) 760-4333
- chattanoogawhiskey.com
Chattanooga Wine and Spirits
- 6804 Shallowford Rd
- (423) 803-0404
- facebook.com/ChattanoogaWineAndSpirits
Chrysalis
- 1401 Williams St
- (423) 521-4731
- facebook.com/Chrysalis-Chattanooga-107341497566043/
Cigar Man
- 514 E Main St
- (423) 618-9993
- cigarmanchatt.com
Classic Arcade Pinball Museum
- 409 Broad St
- (423) 541-4097
- chattanoogapinballmuseum.com
Dodge City Snow Ski Shop
- 7968 E Brainerd Rd
- (423) 892-6767
- facebook.com/dodgecitysnowskishop
Frameworks Custom Framing and Art Gallery
- 4520 Hixson Pike
- (423) 877-1391
- frameshophixson.com
Framewrights Custom Framing
- 3069 Broad St #1
- (423) 634-0677
- facebook.com/framewrights
The Galleries on Williams Street
- 1403 Williams St
- (423) 521-4445
- thegalleriesonwilliams.com
Gallery 1401
- 1478 Market St
- (423) 265-0015
- gallery1401.com
Gannon Art Center
- 3250 Brainerd Rd
- (423) 622-8236
- gannonartcenter.com
Gas Appliance Unlimited
- 8949 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy
- (423) 877-6303
- gasappliancesunlimited.com
Grass Roots Health Hemp Dispensary
- 301 E M L King Blvd Ste 103
- (423) 713-9229
- grassrootshealth.net
Healthy Glow Studio
- 1000 Dallas Rd Suite 104
- (423) 752-0500
- healthyglowstudio.com
Hemp House
- 512 Tremont St
- (423) 531-4367
- hemphousechatt.com
Hill City Hemp Company
- 3914 St Elmo Ave, Suite N
- hillcityhemp.com
The Hot Chocolatier
- 1437 Market St
- (423) 266-3066
- thehotchocolatier.com
Huck and Peck
- 1251 W 31st St
- (423) 212-5421
- huckandpeck.com
I Go Tokyo
- 205 Manufacturers Rd #106
- (423) 541-1214
- igotokyostore.com
Imbibe Wine, Spirits & Beer
- 1616 Broad St
- (423) 777-4820
- imbibechattanooga.com
In-Town Gallery
- 26 Frazier Ave A
- (423) 267-9214
- intowngallery.com
Irma Marie Designer Apparel
- 1309 Panorama Dr #10
- (423) 710-8376
- irmamarie.com
Jax Liquor Store
- 216 Market St
- (423) 266-8420
- jaxliquorstore.com
K Boutique
- 200 Manufacturers Rd #103
- (423) 475-6252
- boutiquebykr.com
Kitchen Spices Indian and Asian Market
- 7601 Stratman Cir
- (423) 551-4999
- indiangrocery.me
Love Shack
- 4431 Highway 58
- (423) 777-5606
- facebook.com/loveshackhwy58
McKay's
- 7734 Lee Hwy
- (423) 892-0067
- mckaybooks.com
Nooga Mattress
- 2020 Gunbarrel Rd Suite 170
- (423) 498-2888
- noogamattress.com
Olive Chattanooga
- 112 Woodland Ave
- (423) 266-4044
- olivechattanooga.com
Plum Nelly Shop & Gallery
- 330 Frazier Ave # 104
- (423) 266-0585
- plumnellyshop.com
Reflections Gallery
- 1635 Rossville Ave
- (423) 892-3072
- reflectionsgallerytn.com
Rick Davis Gold and Diamonds
- 5301 Brainerd Rd
- (423) 499-9162
- rickdavisgoldanddiamonds.net
River Gallery
- 400 E 2nd St
- (423) 321-0235
- river-gallery.com
Riverside Wine & Spirits
- 600 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405
- (423) 267-4305
- riversidewine.com
Rock Creek Outfitters
- 301 Manufacturers Rd #109
- (423) 265-5969
- rockcreekoutfitters.com
The Rug Rack
- 301 W 25th St
- (423) 267-7847
- therugrack.com
Shooter's Supply
- 4824 Hixson Pike
- (423) 875-4868
- shootersrange.info
Sigler's Craft Beer & Cigars
- 1309 Panorama Dr #117
- (423) 485-3271
- siglersbeer.com
Sisu Sauna Studio
- 26 E Main St
- (423) 322-2669
- sisusaunastudio.com
Smart Furniture Studio
- 1700 Broad St Suite 110
- (423) 643-0025
- smartfurniture.com
Snapdragon Hemp
- 5104 Highway 153
- (423) 444-7627
- snapdragonhemp.com
Sophie's Shoppe
- 401 N Market St
- (423) 756-8711
- sophiesshoppe.com
Summitt Pianos
- 3889 Hixson Pike
- (423) 499-0600
- summittpianos.com
The Refindery on McCallie
- 1300 McCallie Ave
- (423) 697-1243
- therefinderyonmccallie.com
The Spice & Tea Exchange
- 2115 Gunbarrel Rd A13
- (423) 826-7707
- spiceandtea.com/chattanooga
Urban Horticulture Supply
- 3009 Wood Ave
- (423) 708-5543
- urbanhorticulturesupply.com
Velo Coffee Roasters
- 509 E Main St #3
- (423) 529-2453
- velocoffee.com
Winder Binder featuring Chad's Records
- 40 Frazier Ave
- (423) 413-8999
- shopwinderbinder.com
Window Depot of Chattanooga
- 5950 Shallowford Rd
- (423) 894-0011
- windowdepotchattanooga.com
Wright's Jewelers
- 6311 E Brainerd Rd
- (423) 499-0569
- wrightjeweler.com
Xcite Lingerie & Club Wear