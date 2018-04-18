Consider This: April 19, 2018

“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you just don’t give up.” — Stephen Hawking

Let’s embrace one of life’s realities: Sometimes it feels wonderful and you can’t breathe in enough of it. Sometimes it feels hard, hopeless, depressing, a constant struggle. Most of the time, for most of us, the experience of being human lies somewhere in between.

I ask you to consider this: It’s all attitude. Your life is completely yours, and it’s up to you find the path to believing in yourself. If you need help, ask. But don’t settle into thinking that you cannot, you aren’t, you won’t be able to...

Stephen Hawking, with a thousand challenges, accomplished the amazing. To help you feel amazing, here are two more favorites:

“Flawsome: (adj.) An individual who embraces their “flaws” and knows they’re awesome regardless.”

Don’t feel bad for making decisions that upset other people. You’re not responsible for their happiness, you’re responsible for yours.