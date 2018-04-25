Consider This: April 26, 2018

“Unless you learn to face your own shadows, you will continue to see them in others, because the world outside is only a reflection of the world inside you.” — Carl Jung

Our demons are around to teach us something, and they keep popping their heads up to remind us that the lesson isn’t learned yet. They tip us off with thoughts like, “Why does this keep happening to me?” Or, “Why do I keep getting stuck in this same relationship pattern?” Or, “Here I am again…this feels all too familiar.”

Award-winner writer, poet and philosopher Emily Maroutian puts it like this: You’re not stuck. You’re just committed to certain patterns of behavior because they perhaps helped you in the past. Now those behaviors have become more harmful than helpful.

The reason why you can’t move forward is because you keep applying an old formula to a new level in your life.

Change the formula to get a different result.