Consider This: April 5, 2018

“May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.” — Irish Blessing

I’m not Irish. I didn’t wear green on this recent St. Patty’s Day. I completely forgot about green beer at the pubs. Darn it. But I will say this: The Irish have some beautiful blessings, and most were born from sorrow, pain and tough times.

A friend sent me the above quote, and it got me thinking about how we ourselves can be a source of happiness as we pass through a door. A beautiful Zen philosophy holds that how we enter a room can be a blessing for all who are present. Do we enter with a light heart and a smile, ready to be truly there, available for connection, for relationship?

Mother Teresa suggested that we let no one leave our presence without being the better for it. Something to consider.