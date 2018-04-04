Consider This: April 5, 2018

by

“May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.” — Irish Blessing

I’m not Irish. I didn’t wear green on this recent St. Patty’s Day. I completely forgot about green beer at the pubs. Darn it. But I will say this: The Irish have some beautiful blessings, and most were born from sorrow, pain and tough times. 

A friend sent me the above quote, and it got me thinking about how we ourselves can be a source of happiness as we pass through a door. A beautiful Zen philosophy holds that how we enter a room can be a blessing for all who are present. Do we enter with a light heart and a smile, ready to be truly there, available for connection, for relationship? 

Mother Teresa suggested that we let no one leave our presence without being the better for it. Something to consider.

by

DI 15.14

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

April 4, 2018

Thursday

April 5, 2018

Friday

April 6, 2018

Saturday

April 7, 2018

Sunday

April 8, 2018

Monday

April 9, 2018

Tuesday

April 10, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours