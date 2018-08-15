Consider This: August 16, 2018

Dr. Rick

“Fear kept me from leaving the nuclear reactor I called a family.”

Some families cause unintentional scars because of, for example, neglect, abandonment, parenting limitations. Some wounds are due to more tangible dynamics: emotional, physical or sexual abuse.

Of course there are families that do an admirable job of providing the necessary and healthy love, attention, support, strength, security and happiness. Even under these character-building conditions, there is no such thing as “perfect parenting.” And so, there is no such thing as growing up into an adulthood devoid of issues.

It becomes our responsibility, then, to “re-parent” ourselves, to fill in the empty spaces where our parents may have dropped the ball, no matter how infrequently. We are wise to seek the help of professionals when needed—caring counselors, loving spiritual leaders, wise elders.

Ultimately that bag o’ tools we count on to get us through the tough times is our own responsibility. Consider this: Whatever you need to do for a healthy, happy, whole life is energy well spent, re-parenting a life better prepared to reap the rewards.