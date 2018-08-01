Consider This: August 2, 2018

Dr. Rick

“Today I choose to be grateful for everything I have, kind to myself and others, happy to be alive, present, here and now.” —Unknown

I’ve had several conversations recently with friends regarding taking responsibility for one’s life, including thoughts, words, actions, certain circumstances. There is a wonderful type of healing and practice of reconciliation and forgiveness that hails from Dr. Hew Len in Hawaii (and throughout the South Pacific), called, Ho’oponopono.

It can lead you in a powerful and new direction regarding taking responsibility for your whole life, every bit of it. If you’re interested, I highly recommend you check it out.

Meanwhile, back here on the mainland, a friend suggested that “Making amends means much more than saying ‘I’m sorry.’ Without real change, we continue to make the same mistakes.”

Another agreed: “Apologizing for past harms begins the healing of ourselves, and a change in our behavior, whether the other person is willing to let it go or not.”

Our conclusion: Making amends means exactly that, making a MEND, a repair.

Something to consider.