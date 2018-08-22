Consider This: August 23, 2018

Dr. Rick

“How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours.” — Wayne Dyer

Have you ever had one of those experiences when someone says something offensive or rude in your presence; perhaps they behave in an insulting way; or maybe, there’ve been years of built-up resentments and unspoken, buried hostilities between the two of you.

Then, the damn breaks. You speak your mind, probably at a cranked up volume, and include some choice language that surprises even yourself.

We’ve all been there. However, we don’t have to stay stuck there. Screaming matches are for children, and old resentments are a sign of not knowing how to effectively communicate in a healthy, positive way.

So, how do we move on from these unwanted reactions?

Consider this: Imagine yourself as the calm center of a storm. The hurricane swirls around you, but you calmly breathe, push your “pause” button, and make a conscious choice about how your best self wishes to handle the moment—respond, ignore or walk away. With practice, this can be tremendously empowering.