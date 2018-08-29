Consider This: August 30, 2018

Dr. Rick

“Surround yourself with the dreamers and the doers, the believers and thinkers, but most of all, surround yourself with those who see greatness within you, even when you don’t see it yourself.” — Unknown

What is that joke about how a good friend will be there, having the adventure right alongside you, but your best friend will be the one who wakes up next to you in jail?

Well, here’s hoping your adventures don’t include doing time in the big house, but the importance of choosing your friends wisely cannot be underestimated. You’ve read in my columns about the influence we all have on each other when we care and when we love.

Whether friends, best friends or sig others, we can choose our “created family” to include those who lift us up, or let us down.

Consider this: When you’re in the company of a true friend, you feel good about yourself, and accepted for exactly who you are. Best feeling in the world.