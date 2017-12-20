Consider This: December 21, 2017

“I like the energy of some people and others I don’t care for. I can’t explain it but my intuition tells me to stay away from them.”

So when checking your Christmas/Holiday/Kwanzaa social calendar, perhaps there are some gatherings you’ll be more comfortable at than others. Is Uncle Morey a sexist homophobe? Is Aunt Gertie a racist? Does your cousin rant about his new beach house and how successful he is (subtext: you’re not)?

Everyone comes with an energy. Tune in and you can feel the vibes in a room, at a dining table, around the tree. The holidays are a perfect laboratory to test your intuition, and use those feelings to take care of yourself.

You don’t need to drown in a bowl of spiked eggnog…just walk away. Trust yourself, listen to yourself, and love yourself enough to take very good care. Guard your heart. Share the love. And wrap yourself in whatever feels good, with no guilt. Happy Ho Ho, and here’s to a warm and gracious New Year.