Consider This: December 28, 2017

“Happiness isn’t about getting what you want all the time. It’s about loving what you have, and being grateful for it.” — Walt Disney

Oprah puts it this way: you can look into your wallet and see only a $5 bill, and complain or feel sad about that. Or you can see that five dollars and be grateful that you have it. You have that kind of choice all the time.

If you wake up in pain, that will surely get your attention. But you can start your day in a poor mood because of the pain, or you can be inwardly grateful that you woke to another day. Look out the window. Set your intentions. Go for it.

Easier said than done sometimes. But consider this: every time you allow yourself to feel gratitude for the roof over your head, the food on your plate, the love in your life…you draw more of it to you, and you feel ever better about the blessings you do have. You create a new default!