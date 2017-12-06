Consider This: December 7, 2017

“I am attracting unconditional love, abundance, high vibrational experiences, and sacred connections.” — from The Secret

Do you talk with the God of your understanding? Your Higher Power, Spirit? The Universe or Mama Earth? Do you ponder your life while gazing at the moon, or while watching a beautiful sunset? Do you meditate while bathed in the energy of the trees or hills or lakes of your imagination?

When was the last time you stood with your toes in the damp sand while foamy waves showed you how life breathes in, then out? Do you look to the skies and, in the simplest of meditations, just say ‘thank you?’

To connect to all things, from the divine to the mundane, is more within our ability than we know. When we find our center, breathe deeply in the quiet, slow our minds and just be, we connect at a very powerful level. It is then we are able to attract, to allow and embrace, all we desire.