Consider This: February 1, 2018

“What is love? Love is the absence of judgement.” — The Dalai Lama

One of the many universal needs of humans is the need to be heard. To feel heard. To know that you matter enough to someone to gain their attention, their respect, their non-judgmental care. It is one way we feel love from another.

Listening is a true art. Often the “listener” in a conversation is not really listening, but waiting…which is the opposite of listening. Waiting for their turn. But listening is where we might learn something new. When we talk, we are repeating what we already know.

Consider this: Work on becoming a patient, non-judgmental listener. Before you state your opinion, pause to make sure you’ve accurately heard what was just said. If all your sentences begin with “I” or “my,” you’re not listening.

Breathe, and let the other person feel your compassion. Without judgment, without rushing, without agenda. Just…listen.