Consider This: February 15, 2018

by

“Inner peace begins the moment you choose not to allow another person or event to control your emotions.” — Pema Chodron

Easier said than done, sure. But perhaps this could become your current spiritual goal.

I think about the story of the two men whose houses burn down. One man, looking from across the street, wails in despair and believes his life to be over. Everything—all the things—that he loves are now in a pile of ash. He is, understandably, devastated.

Then there is the other man, looking from across the street after his house burned down. Of course he harbors the feelings of someone whose lifetime of accumulations is gone. The tangible memories are in ruins, although the memories in his heart will remain forever. He says, simply, “Well, at least we can save the nails and begin again.”

Imagine walking through this life with the hurricanes swirling around us, causing all sorts of drama and trauma, yet remain in the center, in the eye, in the peace.

by

Digital Issue 15.07

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Tuesday

February 20, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours