Consider This: February 22, 2018

“The sign of a beautiful person is that they always see beauty in others.”

What was the last mean, petty, unkind thought or word you had for someone else? Something she was wearing? Did he voice a counter political opinion? Does your kid have a racially different friend? A same-sex boy/girlfriend?

You know, it takes absolutely no talent to be mean.  It’s not art. However, being mean has great power to habitually transform your outlook on life, create a lack of trust in your relationships, and etch permanent scowl lines on your face, and on your soul. I can’t imagine this would be consistent with your spiritual studies.

Consider this your challenge: For one entire week, I want you to think a kind, respectful, or loving thought about every single person you see, meet and talk with. Every one. Even better, say it out loud. Be generous with compliments. Be a good listener. Be gracious. Let’s see what happens after a week.

