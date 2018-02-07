Consider This: February 8, 2018

“I believe in the kind of love that doesn’t demand me to prove my worth and sit in anxiety. I crave a natural connection, where my soul is able to recognize a feeling of home in another. Something free-flowing, something simple. Something that allows me to be me without question…” — Joey Palermo

Our true home is inside, but it’s also in our loved ones around us. When you’re in a loving relationship, you and the other person can be a true home for each other. In Vietnamese, the nickname for a person’s life partner is “my home.”

Engaging in the process of relationship discovery includes attracting and connecting with those people who, all the usual compromises notwithstanding, allow you to be just who you are, and indeed support and celebrate that! The ones who don’t, we learn, will zig when we zag.

Consider this: Sure, we may have to kiss a few frogs. Then, when we’re ready, “home” will appear.