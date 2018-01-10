Consider This: January 11, 2018

“Be bold enough to use your voice, brave enough to listen to your heart, and strong enough to live the life you’ve always imagined.” — unknown

If you were fortunate enough to catch the Golden Globes recently, then you may have been as inspired as I was to hear Oprah Winfrey’s impassioned acceptance speech. She earned the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille award—the first black woman to do so—for outstanding contribution to the world of entertainment.

The focus of her speech (bringing the audience to its feet) was the powerful “#MeToo” movement, acknowledging both historic and current brave, determined women—and supportive men—who have used their voices to bring an end to abuse and gender inequality in the entertainment industry and beyond. I urge you to listen to her speech, and let it lift up your consciousness.

Meanwhile, I want to leave you with words of another inspiring woman, Pema Chodron: “To be fully alive, fully human, and completely awake is to be continually thrown out of the nest.”