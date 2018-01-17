Consider This: January 18, 2018

“I looked in temples, churches, and mosques. But I found the Divine within my heart.” — Rumi

If you have ever been on a hike and felt the presence of our Creator (or Spirit, Universe, Higher Power, or the God of Your Understanding) then you know what it’s like to be in the presence of something/someone greater than yourself—even when not in a brick-and-mortar house of worship.

Many have claimed to be one with God while fly-fishing. Some while sitting and talking with an elderly relative. Some at the first sight of their newborn baby.Can you even imagine what the astronauts must feel when gazing at our planet from so many miles away!

Personally, when younger, I had some of my most powerfully spiritual experiences in a beautiful stained-glass church. And later, just as powerful experiences occurred in my woods, at the beach, and on mountaintops.

Consider this: Where you dwell, so dwell’s your God. When the Spirit moves you, I hope you pay attention and dance your shoes off. You and the Universe are one.