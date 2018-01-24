Consider This: January 25, 2018

“What you believe about yourself on the inside is what you will manifest on the outside.”

We have two worlds. Our inner world, filled with private experiences, thoughts, feelings, doubts, joys, confusion, grief…all that we experience as we traverse life in this wild, adventurous state of being human.

Our outer world is our environment. From your office desk through your favorite haunts around town, to whatever surrounds you that others can also see and perhaps share with you.

Your inner world and outer world have a deep relationship. If you are happy and content within, your exterior will reflect happiness. If you’re depressed and angry, you will experience an angry world. If you love yourself, you’ll be around love. What is in is out, and vice versa.

Take a careful look at your immediate environment. How is it reflecting what is happening within? Chaos around you, confusion within? Peace in, peace out? Consider this: In life, the question is not “Why me?” but rather, “What is this here to teach me?”