Consider This: January 4, 2018

by

“In any given moment we have two options: to step forward into growth or to step back into safety.”  — Abraham Maslow 

Ahh, life on the precipice! Do you consider yourself a “brave” person? Are you quick to try new things? Would you travel to foreign lands and courageously order the “steamed yak?” Are you considered the curious one in your group? The risk-taker?

We have so many options at all times. We make decisions large and small on a regular basis. Stop for a moment and think about how many decisions you made today alone.

The New Year is a wonderful time to assess if you’re ready to step out of the darkness and into the light, or if you’re someone who prefers the comfort of knowing there’s a safety net below. Now ask yourself: Are you happy with that, or do you wish to change a little? Or a little more? Or a lot?

This is your year. What will you do with this wild and wonderful opportunity?  

by

Digital Issue 15.01

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 3, 2018

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

January 4, 2018

Friday

January 5, 2018

Saturday

January 6, 2018

Sunday

January 7, 2018

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours