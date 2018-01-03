Consider This: January 4, 2018

“In any given moment we have two options: to step forward into growth or to step back into safety.” — Abraham Maslow

Ahh, life on the precipice! Do you consider yourself a “brave” person? Are you quick to try new things? Would you travel to foreign lands and courageously order the “steamed yak?” Are you considered the curious one in your group? The risk-taker?

We have so many options at all times. We make decisions large and small on a regular basis. Stop for a moment and think about how many decisions you made today alone.

The New Year is a wonderful time to assess if you’re ready to step out of the darkness and into the light, or if you’re someone who prefers the comfort of knowing there’s a safety net below. Now ask yourself: Are you happy with that, or do you wish to change a little? Or a little more? Or a lot?

This is your year. What will you do with this wild and wonderful opportunity?