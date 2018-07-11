Consider This: July 12, 2018

“Sometimes you’re the windshield, and sometimes you’re the bug.”

And sometimes…we just need to come up for air and have a laugh. A sense of humor is considered one of the healthiest forms of human coping mechanisms. It’s called the “best medicine” for a reason. So let’s get this party started:

▪ This was a terrible day. First, my ex got hit by a bus. Then I lost my job as a bus driver.

▪ Maybe eating tacos wasn’t cheating on my diet. Maybe going on a diet was cheating on my tacos.

▪ The fact that there’s a highway to hell and only a stairway to heaven says a lot about anticipated traffic numbers.

▪ I dream of a better world where chickens can cross the road without having their motives questioned.

▪ I’m not so sure about an inner child, but I have an inner idiot that surfaces every now and then.

▪ My brain said “crunches,” but my stomach autocorrected it to “cupcakes.

”Have a good week, y’all!

