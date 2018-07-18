Consider This: July 19, 2018

“When you blame others, you give up the power to change yourself.”

Taking responsibility for your actions can be tricky. I mean, who wants to be responsible for their own hardships…relationship difficulties, illness, personal and family problems, etc.

You may think you’ve done it, but there are subtleties that may elude your attention. You may find yourself thinking and saying things like, “Well, if he had only been …” Or, “She was so rude it made me …” Or, “I wouldn’t have done that if he hadn’t …”

These are not the comments of someone taking full responsibility for their life.

And that’s the point—full responsibility. Remember the butterfly effect? Everything you think, say and do has energy, has meaning, has a result. If you realize, and accept, that all your experiences are a result of this, you are closer to taking responsibility, and taking charge. Don’t give up the power for your own life to others.

Consider this, a Buddhist philosophy: “Don’t take revenge. Let Karma do all the work.”