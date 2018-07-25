Consider This: July 26, 2018

“Smile, breathe, and go slowly.” —Thich Nhat Hanh

Something to consider: “No” is a complete sentence.

Many folks have trouble saying no, and that usually results in feeling anxious, overwhelmed, resentful, or all three.

We must think enough of ourselves to be able to say “no” if it just isn’t a fit. Say it with a smile. Perhaps start slowly with, “No, but thank you.” “No, not at this time.” Or, “No, but I appreciate the offer.”

The point is that we do not need to explain or justify a “no.” Or a “yes,” for that matter. It is up to you to be the guardian of your energy, your time, your ability to take care of yourself first, so that you have enough to give others when it feels right.

This involves giving up what others think about you. No easy task but read any philosopher from Osho (13th Century) to, for instance, Wayne Dyer (1940–2015). You’ll hear the same message: What others think of you is none of your business.

Say “no” when you need to, without justification. It will be uncomfortable at first, but just sit with that. And watch how it becomes easier with practice.