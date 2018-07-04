Consider This: July 5, 2018

“My philosophy is: It’s none of my business what people say of me and think of me. I am what I am and I do what I do. I expect nothing and accept everything.” — Anthony Hopkins

What freedom! To understand that the path you walk is not subject to the approval of others.

To take full responsibility for your life means that the journey you are on is all yours. And the journey of others’ is just that: theirs. No guilt from the past, no anxiety about the future.

If you need to make amends for past mistakes that hurt others, you do so. And if you are low on compassion, forgiveness and patience with yourself, you work on that.

Expect nothing. Accept everything.

Consider this: Stop and breathe. Take stock. Be rigorously honest and own your stuff. Sort out your priorities. And know, deep in your soul, that you are a worthy and vital human being.