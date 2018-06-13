Consider This: June 14, 2018

“Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better. — Maya Angelou

There seems to be an epidemic going around where people beat themselves up for past “mistakes”. As if they are not human, and therefore not subject to the frailties of humanity.

This isn’t to dismiss who we’ve been and what we’ve done. On the contrary, it is only through gaining insight into our past that we can put the past where it belongs, and become an ever-more mindful, self-aware person. (This is what the ninth step is all about.)

We repeat what we don’t repair. Thus the importance of “knowing thyself.” However, beating ourselves up only feeds the shame.

Consider this: Surround yourself with supportive, loving people…people who will help lift you higher. Be the “silent watcher” of your thoughts and behavior. And remember, your past mistakes are meant to guide you, not define you.