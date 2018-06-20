Consider This: June 21, 2018

“As long as we define ourselves in terms of our pain and our problems, we will never be free from them.” —Eckhart Tolle

When illness arrives, it can be overwhelming, and sometimes it’s all we can think about. Whether a passing seasonal cold, or a chronic or life-threatening illness, it takes over our minds, which is entirely the point. Sometimes a tap on the shoulder is all we need to awaken to an issue; sometimes we need a hammer to the side of the head. This is the role of illness.

I want to share with you an affirmation to use at the start of your day:

I inhale positive energy and exhale any fears.

I will not worry about things that are out of my control.

I am no longer afraid of what could go wrong…I focus on what’s going right.

I will calmly see myself in the still center of the storm, and allow solutions to arise.

I can handle anything that comes my way today.