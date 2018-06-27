Consider This: June 28, 2018

“The way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice.”

When we are frustrated, angry, tired or depressed, we may speak harshly, hurtfully to those around us, especially to our loved ones. As we close out the traditional month of Pride this year, I encourage you to be conscious of your words.

Every gay person can recall an insensitive remark spoken unconsciously around the dining table when they were young. Or a derogatory term thrown at them in school, even from their teachers, coaches, etc., unbelievable as that sounds.

These words become part of the stored pieces that make up one’s self-esteem. Consider this quote: “I have been broken and I have lost myself. But here I stand, still moving forward, remembering the harsh lessons that made me stronger.”

You Are Worthy. Wash your whole life in these words.