Consider This: June 7, 2018

“One conscious breath—in and out—is a meditation.” — Eckhart Tolle

World-renowned author and Ayurvedic healer Deepak Chopra teaches that meditation is not a way of making your mind quiet. It is a way of entering the quiet that’s already there, buried under the 50,000 thoughts the average person thinks every day.

The Dalai Lama teaches that taking a deep breath, focusing on your universe, and saying “thank you”, is the simplest of meditations.

And Buddhist monk, author and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Thich Nhat Hanh teaches us to “Breathe in deeply to bring your mind home to your body.”

Many people are intimidated by meditation, falsely believing there is a “right” and “wrong” way of doing it. The reality is that each time you step out of the noise of your life, and take a breath, a different state of consciousness arises.

All this and so much more is available to you, and it all begins with a simple…deep…breath.